21 Apr 2022

Laois Carlow parish invites people from near and far to first Novena since Covid

St Clare's Church Graiguecullen

Conor Ganly

21 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

The 17th Novena to our Lady of Perpetual Help will take place over 9 Monday nights beginning on Monday 25th April in St Clare’s Church in Graiguecullen. 

As the last two Novenas took place online, this year the Graiguecullen Killeshin Parish welcome back guest speakers and look forward to praying again as a congregation supporting one another. 

The theme for this year’s Novena is “You are not Alone”.

"When we share our burdens with others, it can help us to feel less alone and can give us strength to face our challenges," said the Parish.

A statement continued: "In previous years up to 1,000 people attended the Novena and many have spoken about the support and peace they received not only during the Mass and prayers but also from listening to over 150 different speakers talking about their own experience of faith, since the Novena began. 

"People have placed special requests for prayers into the petition boxes in St Clare’s Church and the power of so many people praying for their request has given people many blessings and hope," they say.

(Petitions can also be emailed to gkparishpetitions@gmail.com).

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Papal Nuncio to Ireland, will open the Novena on Monday, April 25. It begins with the Rosary at 7.10pm followed by Mass and Novena Prayers at 7.30pm.

Choirs will sing each night led by the Parish Youth Minister, Cathriona Kelly and the Poor Clare Sisters who recite the rosary.  


The invited guest speakers are as follows:

25th April  Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo  Papal Nuncio to Ireland

 2nd May    Jessica Wade Tiglin Evening Service Manager & Outreach Worker

 9th May     Andrea Hayes TV & Radio Broadcaster & Writer

16th May   Bishop Paul Dempsey Bishop of Achonry & Carlow Native

23rd May   Michael Kelly Editor Irish Catholic Newspaper

30th May   Anna May McHugh Managing Director National Ploughing Assoc.

6th June     Jim Deeds Pastoral Worker, Author, Poet & Retreat Facilitator

13th June   Martina Lehane Sheehan Author, Psychotherapist & Spiritual Director

20th June   Carole Coleman Journalist & RTE Presenter

We look forward to welcoming our congregation back.

