21 Apr 2022

Footpath urged before new Laois secondary school built

Students of Dunamase College with parents and staff on opening day in 2017.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

A new Laois secondary school building is being planned in Portlaoise, but a footpath must be built first says a local councillor.

Cllr Willie Aird is calling on Laois County Council to ensure that the footpath on the Timahoe Road is extended out in time for the school opening.

The council has agreed to examine the pedestrian facilities along the front road of the school site, on the R426 Timahoe Road.

Engineer Wes Wilkinson says it will be examined as part of the planning process and then provided as part of the development of the site.

Cllr Aird is taking note, having previously requested that better road access be provided to the school.

"I'm gathering all this stuff and keeping it. We've gone through the pain on the Borris Road. We must try and lead from the front this time. Flag it to planning so that's all included in the planning conditions attached to the development," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell seconded.

"That path for walking and cycling has to be done for safety," she said.

