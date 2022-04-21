Man allegedly told Laois Offaly gardaí they 'must have f**k all to do'

Man in Tullamore allegedly told gardai they 'must have f... all to do'
THE case of a man charged with threatening and abusive behaviour came before Tullamore District Court recently.
On March 20, 2022 Derek Wyer, Ballykilmurray, Tullamore, was allegedly found at Bridge Street Tullamore, by Garda Andrew Farrell who suspected with reasonable cause that he had been acting in a manner contrary to Section 6 of the Public Order Act.
Having been directed to leave the vicinity in a peaceful manner Mr Wyer refused to do so.
Judge Patricia Cronin noted the evidence of arrest, charge and caution of Mr Wyer
She noted that Mr Wyer responded ''ye must have f… all to do.''
She put the case back to May 4, 2022 when the defendant will either have to enter a guilty plea or be given a date for a hearing.
