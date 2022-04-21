Search

22 Apr 2022

Official opening day for Laois SOSAD suicide prevention centre

Official opening day for Laois SOSAD suicide prevention centre

SOSAD suicide prevention charity officially opens in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

A communuity volunteer run suicide prevention and mental health service is officially opening in Laois this Friday.

SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) will open officially in its temporary base at Shamrock House, Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise this Friday April 22.

The ribbon will be formally cut at the building at 12 midday, but events are planned from 11am to 4pm, with tea and coffee for anyone dropping in to find out what SOSAD is all about.

There will be several activities also catering to Ukrainian and Russian speakers. They include stone painting, yoga, meditation, intuitive dancing, self study and spirituality. 

IN PICTURES: Ukraine refugees give back to Laois at Portlaoise town clean up

1pm will have a half hour gym session, followed by a brief talk on how to volunteer with SOSAD. At 2pm and 3pm, visitors can try out 15 minutes of mindfulness. 

SOSAD are a volunteer-led, mental health charity who offer support and services free of charge to anyone over the age of 16 who is struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety or if you simply need to talk.

The Eircode for the centre is R32AH51

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media