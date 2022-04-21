Official opening day for Laois SOSAD suicide prevention centre

A communuity volunteer run suicide prevention and mental health service is officially opening in Laois this Friday.

SOSAD (Save Our Sons and Daughters) will open officially in its temporary base at Shamrock House, Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise this Friday April 22.

The ribbon will be formally cut at the building at 12 midday, but events are planned from 11am to 4pm, with tea and coffee for anyone dropping in to find out what SOSAD is all about.

There will be several activities also catering to Ukrainian and Russian speakers. They include stone painting, yoga, meditation, intuitive dancing, self study and spirituality.

1pm will have a half hour gym session, followed by a brief talk on how to volunteer with SOSAD. At 2pm and 3pm, visitors can try out 15 minutes of mindfulness.

SOSAD are a volunteer-led, mental health charity who offer support and services free of charge to anyone over the age of 16 who is struggling with suicidal ideation, self harming, depression, bereavement, stress and anxiety or if you simply need to talk.

The Eircode for the centre is R32AH51