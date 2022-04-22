No money in the 2022 pot to clean landmark Laois bridge

A historic and popular bridge at one of the gateways to Laois that is also very popular with visitors to the county needs work to secure its future.

The proposal that work be carried out on the old by-passed bridge in Durrow was raised by Cllr Ollie Clooney, Indpendent, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

The bridge is located in the heart of the scenic village beside Bob's Bar and the N77 Laois Kilkenny road.

Cllr Clooney tabled a motion calling on the council to clean and point the stonework at the old bridge in Durrow”

"It's very historic and is a focal point in Durrow. There is a lot of growth on it and that means dampness. We'd like to keep it in good condition and small bit of work would be greatly appreciated to keep it standing," he said.

Cllr Kelly backed his colleague. He asked if reports would be needed and if money would be available to carry out work in the short term to clean the bridge.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that that the council would carry out a bridge inspection to confirm the condition of the structure. He said Cllr Clooney will be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection.

Mr Kenny explained that cleaning is not on the schedule of work for 2022.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, supported his colleauges. He added a lot of work has been carried out on bridges in west and south Laois. He said the council is blessed to have staff skilled at carrying out work on the stone bridges and structures.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.