Search

22 Apr 2022

No money in the 2022 pot to clean landmark Laois bridge

No money in the 2022 pot clean landmark Laois bridge

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

22 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A historic and popular bridge at one of the gateways to Laois that is also very popular with visitors to the county needs work to secure its future.

The proposal that work be carried out on the old by-passed bridge in Durrow was raised by Cllr Ollie Clooney, Indpendent, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.

The bridge is located in the heart of the scenic village beside Bob's Bar and the N77 Laois Kilkenny road.

Cllr Clooney tabled a motion calling on the council to clean and point the stonework at the old bridge in Durrow”

"It's very historic and is a focal point in Durrow. There is a lot of growth on it and that means dampness. We'd like to keep it in good condition and small bit of work would be greatly appreciated to keep it standing," he said.

Cllr Kelly backed his colleague. He asked if reports would be needed and if money would be available to carry out work in the short term to clean the bridge.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that that the council would carry out a bridge inspection to confirm the condition of the structure. He said Cllr Clooney will be updated on the condition of the bridge following the inspection.

Mr Kenny explained that cleaning is not on the schedule of work for 2022.

Laois Carlow parish invites people from near and far to first Novena since Covid

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, supported his colleauges. He added a lot of work has been carried out on bridges in west and south Laois. He said the council is blessed to have staff skilled at carrying out work on the stone bridges and structures.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media