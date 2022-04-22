Search

22 Apr 2022

Midlands marijuana factory nipped in the bud

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

22 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Gardaí appear to have have nipped a cannabis factory in the midlands in the bud.

Gardaí say that as part of Operation Tara, guards attached to Mullingar and the Divisional Drugs Unit seized cannabis in excess of €200,000, following a search in Tyrellspass, Westmeath on Thursday, April 21.

A statement outlined some details.

"The search of a shed off Main Street in Tyrellspass was conducted at approximately 6.30pm. Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €€206,400 was recovered as well as tools and mobile phones.  A car at this location was also seized," said the Garda statment.
 
While, the drugs will now be sent for further analysis, pictures published by gardaí show the plants in the early stages of growth.

 

Gardaí added that no arrests have been made at this time.

Investigations are ongoing.

