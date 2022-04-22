Search

22 Apr 2022

Laois Gardai seeking old Garda photos and memorabilia ahead of centenary

Laois Gardai seeking old Garda photos and memorabilia ahead of centenary

22 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

As part of An Garda Siochana Centenary Celebrations Laois and Offaly Garda are looking to the public to submit any photographs or memorabilia. 

They are seeking submissions from people who may have of family members or relatives that were part of the formation of An Garda Siochana in 1922, with particular emphasis on those that served in Laois and Offaly or came from Laois and Offaly. 

“We would of course appreciate any photos of past colleagues throughout the decades also. We would ask that you email your details to Portlaoise.events@garda.ie and we will get back to you to arrange collection or alternatively you can scan copies to the above email address,” Gardai stated.  

Gardai said all material will be returned to owners. Submissions will need to be made by May 30, 2022.

