Public urged to get involved in the battle of Rathdowney for Laois mental health centre

There was political unity at the public meeting in opposing the shutdown of Erkina house but the public was urged to get involved in the campaign described as the “battle of Rathdowney”.

Public representatives joined with the community, family members and residents of the mental health residential facility at a public meeting to fight closure planned by the HSE.

A group entitled Rathdowney Action Group Against the Eviction of our Residents from Erkina House organised to gauge views and kick start the campaign to stop relocation to Tullamore.

Minister of State Seán Fleming said the large turnout for the meeting was important.

“It is very important that the support of the community of Rathdowney is 100% behind Erkina House,” he said.

He said campaign against closure is all about the residents.

“This is about the residents who are part of the community in Rathdowney and they must be looked after and protected. That is our solemn duty,” he said.

He said he was shocked and stunned when the news emerged. He said the Minister with responsibility Mary Butler, ‘blew a gasket’ with the HSE because they had no authority to make the decision which he said was reached by a top HSE official in Co Louth.

Minister Fleming said it was never sanctioned by the higher HSE authorities or the Department of Health.

“Everything about this decision was wrong and they are an absolute disgrace about how they went through the decision making,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said the same office was fought successfully in court over the attempt to shut Abbeyleix hospital.

“I am used to HSE officials making bad, wrong decisions and I will not support any of these. I will do everything in my power to make sure that they will not get their way,” he said.

He claimed they have apologised and have committed to revert the politicians before any further action is taken.

“That’s an absolute guarantee,” he said.

He insisted that the closure is not going ahead.

“That’s the bottom line…we will win on this one I guarantee you that,” he said.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said the people of Rathdowney welcomed the sitting up of Erkina House over two decades ago and now community and residents are one in the same.

He warned the meeting that while the HSE have offered consultation, closure of Erkina House is still one of the options.

“It is very important that this is stopped,” he said.

Dep Stanley said the building can be upgraded while there are plenty of facilities in the town and in Laois for the residents.

“They (HSE) were coming up with a bogus case,” he said. He insisted that the future is far from clear.

“We have to be very careful. Safe it is not,” he said.

He said there can be only one way forward for Erkina House other than upgrade and retention of the service. He said senior officials told TDs that the closure is ‘on hold’.

He said staff could also be relocated which would force them to travel long distances to work.

He urged the public to get involved in the campaign.

“That’s what matters. Public pressure brings political pressure…we have the fight of our lives. This is the battle of Rathdowney.

Make no mistake about it,” he said.

Cllr John King opposed closure.

“It opened 26 years ago and has been a tremendous asset to Rathdowney and the residents settled in well.

He said he has met staff and residents.

“One of the residents said: ‘Please don’t take my home away from me’. Your home is your castle. People have to have their home. Erkina house is their home,” he said.

Cllr King said public representatives strongly opposed the claim that Rathdowney does not have the facilities to support the service. He added that funds are raised in Rathdowney to support its residents. He said everything has now been put on hold pending consultation.

He said he would do his utmost to secure the service.

Laois County Council’s Cathaoirlech Cllr Conor Bergin and Cllr John Joe Fennelly also attended the meeting and pledged their full support to the campaign to prevent the relocation to Tullamore.

The politicians committed to involving a representative for the action group at future meetings with HSE officials.