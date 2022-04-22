Laois Firefighters to go to Hell and Back for a good cause

Members of Laois Fire Service covering Portarlington, Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Rathdowney, Durrow, Mountmellick, Stradbally and Mountrath are going to Hell and Back to support AsIAm Irelands National Autism Charity.

They officially launched their Same Chance fundraiser at the Fire station in Portarlington with their colleagues and family this week.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Ed Gallagher, a firefighter based out of Portarlington. He will be joined on the Hell and Back challenge by colleagues including Keith Vaughan from Portarlington, Jason Maher and Pat Ahern from Mountmellick, Keith Louis and Brian Delaney from Portlaoise, Brian Keegan from Abbeyleix, Neil Campion from Rathdowney, Stevie Thomas from Durrow and Pauric Keeley from Portlaoise in Wicklow on Sunday, June 12.

The Hell and Back Challenge is a grueling 13km test of stamina staged in Co Wicklow. It will test the team of firefighters and their friends and family to the limit. The Laois Firefighters, family and friends are currently in training for the challenge and are asking everyone to support them on this link https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11430900_laois-fire-crew-2022.html

CEO AsIAm, Adam Harris said: “Autistic people simply want the same chance to go to school, access healthcare services, gain employment and to be accepted in the community for who we are. Our work in AsIAm is driven to support Autistic people and to ensure that everyone is given the same chance. By supporting the Laois Fire Services Hell and Back it supports our work that all Autistic people get the same chance”.

AsIAm say 75% of all income generated has to be sourced from individuals, community and businesses and that is why support for such initiatives are so important.

Fundraising Manager, Dick White noted “AsIAm is seeking support for our work – there are a variety of ways to help AsIAm in what we do. This challenge of Hell and Back is only one such an initiative and we would like to thank the staff and family of Laois Fire Service for this wonderful effort.”

AsIAm continues to support Autistic people and their families all over Ireland and strive to ensure that we all receive the same chance. With an increase of 300% in demand since the start of the pandemic for the charities range of supports and services the need to generate income is now paramount. In county Laois alone there are approximately 1,300 people on the Autism Spectrum with over 5,200 family members having autism in their lives.

For More Information see www.asiam.ie or check https://asiam.ie/ways-to-help-asiam/ to help.