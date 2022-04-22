Advice for Laois residents as Status Orange fire warning issued

A Status Orange High Forest Fire Risk warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture.

The warning was issued due to recent dry weather conditions and will remain in place until Monday April 25.



"Fire behaviour and rates of spread are likely to be influenced by brisk wind speeds throughout the weekend. While some rainfall is forecast in coming days, this may not reach into all areas and may not have a significant impact on fuels in all locations," the Department stated.



Meanwhile, Coillte has advised that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high risk areas until further notice.



Pending significant rainfall, this risk condition will remain in place until midday on Monday, April 25, unless otherwise stated by the Department of Agriculture.



Coillte said the need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.



Landowners are also reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. Anyone engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to farm payments.



Coillte said members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.



Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.



1. Do not light fires in and around forests or open land.

2. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

3. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

4. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112 and report the fire and its location.

5. Evacuate if instructed to do so, and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.