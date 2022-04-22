Search

23 Apr 2022

Drugs found in dog pen during search

Court Reporter

22 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Gardai discovered cocaine in a dog pen when they searched a property in Portarlington, a sitting of Portlaoise District Court was told.

Stephen Troy 27 of 17 Kilmalogue Park, Portarlington is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at his address on September 25, 2020 arising from the search. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the DPP had directed that the matter be dealt with in the district court. He explained that the property in Portarlington had been searched under warrant on the date in question. In a dog pen outside, he said Gardai discovered “14 green deal bags”  containing powder and a set of weighing scales.  The estimated value of the drugs was €1,589. 

Judge Joanne Carroll put the case back to June 2 for when a plea or a date for hearing is expected.

