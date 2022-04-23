Search

23 Apr 2022

Young Laois woman wins scholarship to University of Limerick

Young Laois woman wins scholarship to University of Limerick

Emily Mulhall from Ballinakill, pictured with mum Bridget, dad Stephen and aunt Margaret Moore. at President’s Access Scholar Awards ceremony at UL Pic: Don Moloney

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois student is the recipient of a special award from the University of Limerick aimed at widening access to university education.

Emily Mulhall from Ballinakill was joined by her mum Bridget, dad Stephen and aunt Margaret Moore at President’s Access Scholar Awards ceremony which took place at Plassey House, UL.

UL says its Strategic Plan outlines a commitment to access and widening participation at third level for students from socio-economic backgrounds, traditionally under-represented at university. 

It says the President’s Access Scholars Award is a scholarship programme sponsored by the University, Business and Industry which focuses on academic achievement and seeks to encourage Access students to aim higher academically.

The awards are made to Access students in 2nd, 3rd and 4th year with the highest annual QCA for the previous Academic Year. To date, 52 scholarships have been awarded.

Emily attended the awards with mum Bridget, dad Stephen and aunt Margaret Moore at Plassey House in UL. The event was attended by other Scholarship recipients and UL President Professor Kerstin Mey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media