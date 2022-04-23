Young Laois woman wins scholarship to University of Limerick

Emily Mulhall from Ballinakill, pictured with mum Bridget, dad Stephen and aunt Margaret Moore. at President’s Access Scholar Awards ceremony at UL Pic: Don Moloney
A Laois student is the recipient of a special award from the University of Limerick aimed at widening access to university education.
Emily Mulhall from Ballinakill was joined by her mum Bridget, dad Stephen and aunt Margaret Moore at President’s Access Scholar Awards ceremony which took place at Plassey House, UL.
UL says its Strategic Plan outlines a commitment to access and widening participation at third level for students from socio-economic backgrounds, traditionally under-represented at university.
It says the President’s Access Scholars Award is a scholarship programme sponsored by the University, Business and Industry which focuses on academic achievement and seeks to encourage Access students to aim higher academically.
The awards are made to Access students in 2nd, 3rd and 4th year with the highest annual QCA for the previous Academic Year. To date, 52 scholarships have been awarded.
The event was attended by other Scholarship recipients and UL President Professor Kerstin Mey.
