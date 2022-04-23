A man who was “hanging around with the wrong company” stole 15 bottles of spirits from a shop in Rathdowney.
Martin Maughan 20 of 19 St Donagh’s Road, Kilbarack, Dublin 13 admitted taking whiskey, gin and vodka worth €350 from Supervalu, Pound Street, Rathdowney on October 25 last year.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant's father had reimbursed the store to the tune of €400 and he was co-operative with gardai. He said the defendant had two previous convictions for road traffic matters.
Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client had travelled from Dublin to meet the charge. She said he is ashamed over his actions but: “he is very unlikely to come before the court again.” She explained that “he was hanging around with the wrong company at the time” but is now seeking an apprenticeship.
Noting that there had been no loss to the shop, Judge Joanne Carroll decided to strike out the theft charge.
