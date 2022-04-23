Search

23 Apr 2022

Stole 15 bottles of spirits

Stole 15 bottles of spirits

Reporter:

Court Reporter

23 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

A man who was “hanging around with the wrong company” stole 15 bottles of spirits from a shop in Rathdowney.

Martin Maughan 20 of 19 St Donagh’s Road, Kilbarack, Dublin 13 admitted taking whiskey, gin and vodka worth €350 from Supervalu, Pound Street, Rathdowney on October 25 last year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant's father had reimbursed the store to the tune of €400 and he was co-operative with gardai. He said the defendant had two previous convictions for road traffic matters. 

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said her client had travelled from Dublin to meet the charge. She said he is ashamed over his actions but:  “he is very unlikely to come before the court again.” She explained that “he was hanging around with the wrong company at the time” but is now seeking an apprenticeship.  

Noting that there had been no loss to the shop, Judge Joanne Carroll decided to strike out the theft charge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media