Search

23 Apr 2022

And I would walk 500 miles for the Portlaoise Musical Society

And I would walk 500 miles for the Portlaoise Musical Society

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Celebrate the return of Portlaoise Musical Society to the stage at Dunamaise Arts Centre, with the movie screening of ‘Sunshine on Leith’, (The Motion Picture) in May

The movie screening pre-empts the musical society’s show workshops on Monday 9th and Wednesday 11th May and auditions that take place on Sunday 15th May.

Based on the sensational stage hit of the same name, featuring music by Scottish pop-folk band The Proclaimers, the film follows the stories of Davy and Ally, who have to re-learn how to live life in Edinburgh after coming home from serving in Afghanistan. Both struggle to learn to live a life outside the army and to deal with the everyday struggles of family, jobs and relationships.

Originally a stage musical before being transformed into the 2013 hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan; Sunshine on Leith is set to timeless songs of the much-loved  Proclaimers, including I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), Letter from America and of course the emotive Sunshine on Leith.

MORE DETAILS BELOW VIDEO

All are welcome to enjoy the launch of this sensational show that is bound to lift the roof off the Dunamaise in November! Profits from the movie screening will be donated to Portlaoise Musical Society to support them with their upcoming stage production of Sunshine on Leith.

The movie screens on Thursday, May 5 at 8pm – which the award-winning society will bring to life in its musical stage show later this year.

Tickets priced €10 are on sale from the Dunamaise  Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355 or online at Dunamaise.ie. Those interested in attending auditions for the musical society can enquire by emailing portlaoisemusicalsoc@gmail.com 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media