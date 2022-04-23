IN PICTURES: Big Portlaoise Gaelic football celebration for The Town's teams

There was major celebrating in Portlaoise at the joint Portlaoise GAA and Portlaoise LGFA celebrations where presentations were made to club teams who won silverware during the pandemic but haven't had a chance to enjoy the success together since.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along to Lilly's Bar on Main Street for the Leinster Express to capture the night on camera.
Click the next icon to scroll through the photos.
