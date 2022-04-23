Hard working woman avoids conviction

A woman who became abusive when a row broke out in Portlaoise has been given the benefit of the probation act.
Kathleen Ward 47 of Clonad, Portlaoise was accused of threatening and abusive behaviour arising from an incident at Market Square in Portlaoise on February 13 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said there was “several people around a taxi rank assaulting each other” on the evening in question. He pointed out that the defendant wasn’t assaulting anyone. “She is normally a hard working woman,” he said.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been out socially with her family when the incident occurred. She “joined in a verbal altercation which she now regrets,” she explained.
Noting the woman has “two sons incarcerated and she is doing what she can,” Judge Joanne Carroll said she would apply the probation act.
