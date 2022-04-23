Search

23 Apr 2022

Hard working woman avoids conviction

Hard working woman avoids conviction

Reporter:

Court Reporter

23 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

A woman who became abusive when a row broke out in Portlaoise has been given the benefit of the probation act. 

Kathleen Ward 47 of Clonad, Portlaoise was accused of threatening and abusive behaviour arising from an incident at Market Square in Portlaoise on February 13 last. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said there was “several people around a taxi rank assaulting each other” on the evening in question. He pointed out that the defendant wasn’t assaulting anyone. “She is normally a hard working woman,” he said. 

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client had been out socially with her family when the incident occurred.  She “joined in a verbal altercation  which she now regrets,” she explained. 

Noting the woman has “two sons incarcerated and she is doing what she can,” Judge Joanne Carroll said she would apply the probation act. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media