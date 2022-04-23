Community representatives to descend on Laois from across Ireland

Laois has won the right to host community representatives from across Ireland at the National Conference of Public Participation Networks (PPN).

The event, which takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise in October, will see representatives of thousands of community groups affiliated to the 31 local PPNs around the country.

Laois was officially approved as hosts by the Department of Rural and Community Development. This will be the first time for Laois to host the PPN National Conference.

This will be the fourth National PPN Conference hosted by a PPN in partnership with their Local Authority. The Annual Conference is a means to showcase the operation of the PPNs in practice and highlight best practice experiences.

Paddy Buggy is a Laois PPN Secretariat Member.

“It is an honour for Laois PPN to be selected by the DRCD to host the 2022 National PPN Conference. Laois PPN looks forward to showcasing the work of Laois PPN, our Member Groups and our wonderful County later this year. Laois PPN will work in partnership with Laois County Council as our County hosts this important National Conference," he said.

Donal Brennan is a Director of Services with Laois County Council.

“Laois Council Council are delighted that Laois has been announced by the DRCD to host the National PPN Conference for 2022. This prestigious event will take place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd October. With our County’s central location and fantastic road and rail infrastructure, Laois is ideally placed to host conferences. Laois County Council will work in collaboration with Laois PPN to welcome representatives from across Ireland to Laois,” he said.

A PPN is a network that allows Local Authorities, such as Laois County Council, to connect with community groups in their counties.

Laois PPN has a large and diverse membership of 650 Member Groups including community development associations, sports clubs, tidy towns, community centres, migrant groups, active retirement groups and environmental groups.