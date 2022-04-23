Search

23 Apr 2022

Community representatives to descend on Laois from across Ireland

Laois will host the PPN National Conference for 2022

Paddy Buggy, Laois PPN sec

Paddy Buggy, Laois PPN secretariat, Donal Brennan, Laois County Council Director of Services, Dan Bergin, Laois PPN, Resource Worker

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois has won the right to host community representatives from across Ireland at the National Conference of Public Participation Networks (PPN).

The event, which takes place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise in October, will see representatives of thousands of community groups affiliated to the 31 local PPNs around the country.

Laois was officially approved as hosts by the Department of Rural and Community Development. This will be the first time for Laois to host the PPN National Conference.  

This will be the fourth National PPN Conference hosted by a PPN in partnership with their Local Authority. The Annual Conference is a means to showcase the operation of the PPNs in practice and highlight best practice experiences. 

Paddy Buggy is a Laois PPN Secretariat Member.

“It is an honour for Laois PPN to be selected by the DRCD to host the 2022 National PPN Conference. Laois PPN looks forward to showcasing the work of Laois PPN, our Member Groups and our wonderful County later this year. Laois PPN will work in partnership with Laois County Council as our County hosts this important National Conference," he said.

Donal Brennan is a Director of Services with Laois County Council.

“Laois Council Council are delighted that Laois has been announced by the DRCD to host the National PPN Conference for 2022.  This prestigious event will take place at the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd October. With our County’s central location and fantastic road and rail infrastructure, Laois is ideally placed to host conferences. Laois County Council will work in collaboration with Laois PPN to welcome representatives from across Ireland to Laois,” he said.

A PPN is a network that allows Local Authorities, such as Laois County Council, to connect with community groups in their counties.

Laois hosts Irish soccer fans from around Ireland Portlaoise

Laois PPN has a large and diverse membership of 650 Member Groups including community development associations, sports clubs, tidy towns, community centres, migrant groups, active retirement groups and environmental groups. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media