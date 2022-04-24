Woman became abusive on bus

A woman who refused to leave a bus and “used flowery language” towards passengers escaped conviction at Portlaoise District Court.
Muriel Ryan 44 of 33 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, Tipperary was arrested for being intoxicated and abusive at James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise on March 25 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court the defendant had replied ‘thank you” when charged with the offences. He said the woman had fallen asleep on the bus and became abusive towards other passengers when she woke at around 10.15pm. He said she refused to leave and “used some flowery language” on the night. He said the woman has no previous convictions.
Solictor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was “extremely apologetic” and “instead of taking medication she consumed alcohol.” Ms Fitzpatrick provided a medical certificate from the defendant’s doctor that would be helpful in explaining her behaviour. “She is on disability because of medical issues,” she added.
Judge Joanne Carroll noted from the letter that the woman had suffered a recent bereavement. She decided to strike out the charges on condition the woman pays €100 to a local Community Alcohol Drug Services(CADS).
