Search

24 Apr 2022

Woman became abusive on bus

Woman became abusive on bus

Reporter:

Court Reporter

24 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

A woman who refused to leave a bus and “used flowery language” towards passengers escaped conviction at Portlaoise District Court.

Muriel Ryan 44 of 33 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, Tipperary was arrested for being intoxicated and abusive at James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise on March 25 this year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court the defendant had replied ‘thank you” when charged with the offences. He said the woman had fallen asleep on the bus and became abusive towards other passengers when she woke at around 10.15pm. He said she refused to leave and “used some flowery language” on the night. He said the woman has no previous convictions. 

Solictor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was “extremely apologetic” and “instead of taking medication she consumed alcohol.” Ms Fitzpatrick provided a medical certificate from the defendant’s doctor that would be helpful in explaining her behaviour. “She is on disability because of medical issues,” she added.

Judge Joanne Carroll noted from the letter that the woman had suffered a recent bereavement. She decided to strike out the charges on condition the woman pays €100 to a local Community Alcohol Drug Services(CADS).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media