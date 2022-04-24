Laois petition starts to keep Emo Court free to enter

An online petition has started organised by people in Laois to ensure Emo Court remains a free to use public amenity by visitors and local people.

The organisers have taken the initiative in the wake have recent developments carried out by the Office of Public Works (OPW) which have drawn both positive and negative responses.

The petition organisers outline the reason for seeking support for their online campaign aimed at the OPW, Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

"We want Emo Court and Parklands to remain a free resource for the Irish people. Why is this important?

"Emo Park is a wonderful free amenity for the Irish people. It was gifted to the state for this purpose. New and worrying developments are now taking place which include fencing and padlocks. This is sealing off beautiful open areas which were previously free for all to access and enjoy. The natural beauty of Emo Park is being destroyed by these developments which appear to have the ultimate aim of charging for entry," claim the petition organisers.

Recent developments include the opening of a new car park and the erection of fencing around the house with gates for the creation of a so-called Tranquil Garden.

The petition was launched on April 22 and had nearly 1000 signatures within 24 hours.

