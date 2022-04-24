Tools and alcohol stolen from sheds

A man who is accused of burglary from sheds in Portlaoise was remanded on bail.
Sean Bergin 22 of The Bungalow, Fairfield, Mountrath is accused of burglary from sheds at Buttercup Avenue, Portlaoise on March 17 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the sheds were attached to number 44 and 45 Buttercup Avenue. He said the defendant is charged with burglary but “he didn’t enter the house but he entered the shed attached.”
A socket set, drill and four bottles of alcohol from the shed of house number 44 and a drill and tin of paint belonging to number 45 during the burglary.
Judge Joanne Carroll remanded the man on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court again on May 12.
