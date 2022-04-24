Bus stop demanded for in every Laois village

Ballacolla and every rural village in Laois should have a bus stop, a Laois councillor has demanded.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, tabled a motion at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
His motion called for the public transport infrastructure in Ballacolla but he went further at the meeting.
“I want a bus stop in every rural village. We can’t expect people to wait for buses in the winter without shelter. It is very important,” he said.
Mr Diramuid Donohue, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing.
“The Engineer will contact Cllr Clooney to arrange a meeting in Ballacolla to view the location. The Council will include it as part of any future applications for bus stops,” said the reply.
