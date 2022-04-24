Crews working to restore water in Laois town

Irish Water and Laois County Council are working to restore water supply as quickly as possible to customers in Harpur's Lane and surrounding areas in Portlaoise.
Typically, it takes two to three hours following the completion of repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.
Irish Water said: "The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.
We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible."
Updates will be posted on the Irish Water website, www.water.ie. Our customer care team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
