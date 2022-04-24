Laois town to get ‘enhanced mobility and permeability

Bike week in Laois
Work is set to start Mountmellick this year on a transport plan that will include a better deal for cyclists and pedestrians, according to Laois County Council.
The issue of non-car transport around the Laois town was raised by Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
Mountmellick as announced by the Nation Transport Authority.
Mr. Simon Walton, Director of Services, replied in writing.
“In Quarter 3 2022, Laois County Council will commission a Transport Plan for Mountmellick. The Transport PHe tabled a motion calling on the Council to give an update on a Cycling Strategy Plan for lan will consider various transportation objectives for Mountmellick including the facilitation of enhanced mobility and permeability for pedestrians and cyclists. The Transport Plan, once finalised, will then inform and advise the new Mountmellick Local Area Plan,” he said.
Cllr Bracken welcomed the reply as progress.
