Work due to take place on former AIB building in Laois

The state of the former AIB bank in Portarlington
Improvement work is expected to be carried out on the old AIB in Portarlington in the coming months.
Notice has been served on the owner of the old derelict AIB building, a recent council meeting was told.
The Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal meeting progress report stated: “Notice under the Derelict Sites Act 1990 was served on the owners of the Old A.I.B. Portarlington on the 4th April 2022 specifying the measures to be carried out in order to prevent the building continuing to be derelict.”
Cllr Aidan Mullins sought clarification on the issue of dereliction at the site and asked, what
What happens next?
Director of Services Gerry Murphy said the owner of the site had a month to respond to the notice. He said if the owner doesn’t act the council can have the work done and then bill the owner.
