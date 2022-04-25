Cllr claims Lorries passing through Laois town at 'dreadful speed'

Lorries pass through Stradbally at a “dreadful speed”, a recent council meeting was told.

The comment was made by Cllr Paschal McEvoy, who wants the council to install speed ramps at either end of the town.

He put forward a motion at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting asking:

“That this Council install two speed ramps / raised beds on Main Street, Stradbally to reduce the speed at which traffic is travelling through the town.”

According to Cllr McEvoy, ramps are the best way to control the speed along the road. “They put manners on people, I can tell you that fairly quick,” he commented.

“There is lorries going through that town at a dreadful speed,” he added.

Cllr Aisling Moran asked whether a pedestrian crossing might also be considered along the Main Street. “When we were younger there was always a Sergeant there in Stradbally,” she added.

In his response to the motion, Assistant Senior Executive Engineer Farhan Nasiem stated: “Road Design will arrange a site meeting with the elected member to identify the issues and prepare a traffic calming proposal with TII.”

Cllr McEvoy said he looked forward to meeting Mr Nasiem at the site to identify possible speed calming measures.