26 Apr 2022

Laois residents urged to remain alert as forest fire warning extended

'High risk' forest fire warning issued amid warm weather forecast

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

26 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

Coillte are warning the public that a High Forest Fire Risk warning remains in place until Friday, April 29. 

The Status Orange warning was issued last Friday and had been due to end on Monday. However, due to the warm dry  conditions, the warning remains in place until Friday. 

Coillte has advised that all outdoor use of fires, barbeques and other open ignition sources be avoided on forest lands and in other high-risk areas.

Landowners were  reminded that under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1 and August 31. Anyone engaged in such illegal activity are liable to prosecution and could face fines, imprisonment and penalties to farm payments.

Coillte said the need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

