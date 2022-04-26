Death Notices for Laois - Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Ann Ward - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Ann Ward of Crann Nua, Portarlington and formerly of St Brochan's Park, Bracknagh, County Offaly.

Peacefully at her residence after a short illness. Loving daughter of the late Frank and May. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Frank, sisters Esther, Tina and Marie, nephews Conor, Zaid, Tristan and Corrie, nieces Naimih and Paris brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Nora, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Padraig McGovern - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 24 of Padraig McGovern of Lynden Court, Portlaoise and Glangevlin, Cavan.



Suddenly at St James Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Terry and Una. Much loved by his heartbroken wife, Siobhan, sons Daniel, Aidan, Liam, his partner Laura, daughter Ciara and her fiancé Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Prionsias, Terence, Jim and Dominic, sisters Norma, Pauline and Gretta, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wed to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands crematorium on Thursday.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Tommie Brennan - Ballyadams

The death took place on Sunday, April 24 of Tommie Brennan of Fallaghmore, Ballyadams.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son John-Michael, daughters Pauline and Olive, brother, sisters, daughter-in-law Tina, Pauline and Olive's partners Arthur and Declan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Holly, Luke, Jack, Caoimhe, Mia and Jonah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R14 XC66) from 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 26th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 1.45pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St. Joseph's Church Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Philomena McCormack - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 24 of Philomena (Phil) McCormack (née Lawless) of 16 St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.



Phil was predeceased by her loving husband Séan and her cherished daughter Margaret. Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by her loving family. Phil will be deeply missed by her heartbroken daughter Mary, son Patrick, son in law Pat, daughter in law Brigid, 6 grandchildren, Karen, Emma, Conor, Gráinne, Séan and Molly. 5 great grandchildren, Cormac, Aodha, Polly, Wendy and Aoibheann, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in her daughter Mary's home in (Morette, Emo) on Monday 25th April with removal at 5.30pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise (via St Brigids Place) to arrive for 6.30. Phil's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon on Tuesday with burial afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Please observe Covid precautions at this time. Phil's family thank you for your understanding.

https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Catherine Gleeson Hickey - Camross

The death took place on Saturday, April 23 of Catherine Gleeson Hickey of Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Camross.

Ex-Civil Servant. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown after a short illness surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret, sisters Eileen Scully and Mona Curry, brothers Matt, Denis, and P.J. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Donal, sisters Madge Copas, Clones, Co Monaghan, Sheila Mullins, Sandycove, Dublin, brother Gerry Gleeson, Camross, Portlaoise, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing on Monday afternoon, April 25th, from 3pm to 5pm at St. Francis Hospice Mortuary Chapel, Blanchardstown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, April 26th, at 10am at Our Lady Help of Christians, Parish church, Navan Road, Dublin 7 followed by burial to Glasnevin cemetery.

Catherine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this link https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/ (live only) on Tuesday morning.