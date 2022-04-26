Laois aggravated burglary investigated

Gardai confirmed no arrests have yet been made following an aggravated burglary in Portlaoise last month.
Three teenage girls were in a house when three men entered the property on March 7 at 8pm.
The men searched the house before making off with a sum of cash and a number of other items.
Gardai believe the men made off in a car. The incident featured on Crimecall on RTE on Monday night. Gardai said investigations are ongoing.
