26 Apr 2022

Laois TD seeks clarity amid claims Just Transition funding used to import peat

Appeal sought in peat extraction cases

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

26 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois TD has sought clarification amid claims that Just Transition funding is being used to import peat. 

Deputy Carol Nolan has written to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister Darragh O’Brien seeking immediate clarification on the matter.

She said the issue had been brought to her attention by a number of people who were alarmed by the possible use of Just Transition funding to import peat while communities in Offaly, Laois and across the Midlands struggle to access matching funding for their own transition related projects.

“If it is confirmed that Just Transition funding is being used to import peat then the entire process will be shown to have descended to the level of farce and insult,” Deputy Nolan said.

“We need urgent clarification on this issue, and what’s more, we need an immediate revision of the inability of traders within the Irish market to access indigenous peat products.”

“I will be pursuing this matter until we have clarity on what exactly is going on and until we can finally bring a dose of common sense to a process that is lurching from one incomprehensible absurdity to the next,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

The Independent TD  said she has written to the Minister for the Environment Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, seeking immediate clarification around concerns that funding allocated to the Just Transition process is being used to subsidise the importation of peat and peat moss.

