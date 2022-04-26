Judge rules on Lidl application for drinks licence in new Laois store

Representatives of Lidl applied for an alcohol licence at Portlaoise District Court last week.
The stores’ manager attended the court with legal representatives in order to apply for the licence to sell alcohol at the new premises which is due to open in Portlaoise on May 5.
Judge Joanne Carroll was told Lidl has operated in Portlaoise since 2000. She granted the application for the licence at the new store.
