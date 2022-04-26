Action urged after window falls out of derelict Portlaoise Main Street shop

Legal action has been urged to resolve a derelict Portlaoise Main Street building where a window fell on the street in recent days.

The former Virgo boutique on the Main Street was boarded up by Laois County Council after glass began falling from the first floor down onto the footpath. Laois Fire Service also attended the emergency situation.

A Portlaoise councillor praised the speedy work of the Portlaoise council engineer on site but urges action on the owner.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that there was a fear that more windows could fall, speaking at the monthly council meeting on April 25.

"There is a problem unit on Main Street beside Jimmy Bergins jewellers where the bottom window had fallen out on Main Street and he was concerned that a second window would fall. Within minutes Wes Wilkinson was there on the street," she said.

"We made huge efforts to regenerate the town. Can the owner of this building be got fairly soon as regards a dangerous site notice or whatever?" she said.

Simon Walton is the Portlaoise Town Manager.

"We looked at photos of the building on Friday evening. Our inspector will view it to consider issuing a notice under the Dangerous Structures legislation," he told Cllr Dwane Stanley.

She asked how long it will take considering that the building is in such a prominant position, and Mr Walton said the council can do works and then bill the owner.

"If we feel there is a danger to the public we can deal with it and pass on the cost to the owner. In the first instance we will contact the owner to do work in a timely manner," the Portlaoise town manager said.