Laois turf cutters 'enhance environment' says Fine Gael councillor

Laois councillors have strongly defended rights of householders to keep cutting and burning turf to heat their homes, which one says actually enhances the environment instead of damaging it.

As the Government prepares to launch a partial ban on turf harvesting this week, all Laois councillors spoke up against any ban, which they say will hit older people on low income the hardest.

Cllr Willie Aird said that people cutting turf put the environment first.

"It's not farmers, hundreds of people cut turf in Laois. It is sacred, handed down the generations. They are not out there to destroy the environment. In my opinion they enhance the environment and make a contribution to it. Ducks come to the bog when the water rises and they feed them. Don't tell me people don't put the environment first.

"I defy anyone. I don't know what the emissions are, but you look at older peopole sitting in front of a turf fire all their life," he said.

He was one of many Laois councillors who all spoke out against any turf ban, at the April 25 monthly meeting of Laois County Council.

Cllr Ben Brennan said there is "great fear out there".

"I was contacted by lots of people cutting turf, thousands of acres of turf. That they be allowed to continue as normal due to the increase in fuel prices. There is great fear out there for what's going to happen. We need to send a letter to the Minister to leave it alone and not have an eye in the sky," he said.

The Cathaoirleach is Fine Gael Cllr Conor Bergin.

"I support this, we all know that Laois is a turf cutting and turf burning county. The situation is looking worse with fuel cost increases. We oppose any restrictions," he said.

Cllr PJ Kelly said he is a turf cutter, seller and supplier.

"The last few years I've noticed that it's the older generation who buy and use it. I know we are trying to promote doing up houses, but there is a serious sting in the tail asking people to spend €20k or €30k to seal up their houses. The use is lessening but it's the older generation I feel sorry for," he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan accused Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan of dreaming up the ban "during one of his sleeps in the Dáil".

"I don't think the Government are looking outside Newland's Cross. We are going back to the stage of people going on the road picking up sticks. I know a man who is drawing peat up to the boat to export to Germany to make briquettes. Airplanes are flying around the sky and there's not one word of emissions there," Cllr Brennan said.

Cllr Aisling Moran said that she read that data centres will account for over 30% of Irish emissions by 2030.

"How is it ok for data centres to be added and take away cutting turf from people trying to survive?" she said.

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said that she knows people who burn turn in a cooker that also cooks their meals and heats water.

"That is a triple whammy for them. You cannot remove that resource unless there is an alternative in place. It costs up to €50,000 at least to change heating systems. Nobody has €50,000 to hand over," she said.

"We were promised a just transition. This is not just. You have to have a plan in place at least over five years," Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald said.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said that only the wealthy or people living in social housing can retrofit their homes.

"Turf is probably the cheapest form of solid fuel. Someone not on a massive income can afford to buy turf. If you earn €30,000 or €40,000 you won't have €20,000 to retrofit," he said.

"It is very sad. I hope the Dáil do their business and protect the people," Cllr Padraig Fleming said.