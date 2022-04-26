Search

26 Apr 2022

Land deal done for Rock of Dunamase visitor facilities

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Better visitor facilities are on the way for what is the most famous visitor attraction in county Laois.

Laois County Council has signed a deal to buy land next to the Rock of Dunamase, announced at their April monthly meeting.

"Laois County Council has reached agreement regarding the purchase of a site adjacent to the Rock of Dunamase," the CEO John Mulholland said in his monthly report.

The land purchase is subject to the council getting planning approval for a carpark and other facilities not detailed.

"The agreement is subject to the site proceeding to statutory planning approval for car parking and other visitor facilities. 

Proposals will be presented to councillors "in the short term" as a draft proposal to seek their approval. 

"This is the result of many years of investigation into site suitability," Mr Mulholland said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell welcomed the progress.

"Myself and other councillors are calling for this for a number of years. The Rock of Dunamase is absolutely fabulous. It is an undermarketed tourist attraction. Anyone I brought there from outside the county was mesmerised," she said.

