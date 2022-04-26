Search

26 Apr 2022

Case made to fill Laois housing shortage with timber cabins

A timber cabin on the market in Ireland.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

More cheap timber cabins could be on the way in Laois to fill the housing shortage.

Laois County Council has said that such homes could be part of the solution, as the accommodation crisis worsens with Ukrainian people fleeing from war to the county. 

The issue was raised by a councillor during a discussion on housing at the April council meeting. 

Cllr Aisling Moran has suggested the cabins to fill the need for emergency council provided accommodation in Laois.

For emergency accommodation, would it not be better for the council to build, take a look at log cabins. They are quick to get up, they are warm and comfortable. Why not do that if you have the land somewhere? Give people a length of time and them move on," Cllr Moran said.

Cllr Ben Brennan agrees.

Small Portlaoise house offered at big rental price

"We should allow log cabins. You can build them today with a credit union loan. They could house members of families. They would have the security of their own home. You would get 25 years out of them, that would help you for a long time," he said. 

Laois County Council said that such homes are possible.

Angela McEvoy is the Director of Services for Housing.

"Timberframe, demountable, all solutions are on the table considering the housing situation, which has been exacerbated by the Ukraine situation, into the next couple of weeks even," she said.

The local authority has given planning permission to over a dozen timber cabins in recent years around Laois. They are subject to the same conditions as other houses in regards to septic tank requirements. 

