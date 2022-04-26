Search

26 Apr 2022

Laois people invited to meet local Gardaí on Community Engagement Day

Partnership with Garda essential to keeping local communities safe

Laois Offaly Garda Molly Callagy on duty for St Patrick's Day in Rosenallis Photo: Denis Byrne

Conor Ganly

26 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

An Garda Síochána, IFA and the members of the National Rural Safety Forum will invite local community members to partake in the National Community Engagement Day on Wednesday, April 27.

The event, last held in 2020, will involve over 800 communities from across the country meeting with their local Gardaí and community representatives to discuss safety in rural areas, crime prevention and security. The meetings will be informal and will last approximately one hour.

Gardaí across Laois and Offaly will be meeting face to face with people around the two counties to discuss the issues they face.

IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe, who is Co-Chair of the National Rural Safety Forum, said it’s crucial that everyone works together to serve the best interests of people at risk in our communities and the National Community Engagement Day is the perfect platform for this.

“Community reassurance and crime prevention initiatives are at the centre of community welfare.

“ IFA is very pleased to be working with An Garda Síochána and members of the National Rural Safety Forum on this great initiative and are urging all communities to come out on Wednesday week to make it a memorable day,” he said.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman, from Roads Policing and Community Engagement, said the Gardaí are delighted to partner with the IFA and the the National Rural Safety Forum for the day which features 300 venues across the country.

“The National Community Engagement Day will provide an opportunity for people from all our communities, both rural and urban, to meet with their local gardaí. I especially welcome the event this year as it is the first time since 2020 that it could take place owing to Covid-19 restrictions,” she added.

“Engagement, partnership and problem solving with local communities is essential to our mission of keeping people safe.

“Members of An Garda Síochána will use this as an opportunity to meet informally with local communities, listen to their concerns, discuss ways to work collaboratively to reduce crime and fear of crime and offer crime prevention advice,” she concluded.

A list of venues and times will be published this week, so keep an eye on www.garda.ie for more information.

