Sexual assault accused sent forward for trial

A man has been sent forward for trial on two charges of sexual assault.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of the sexual assault of a female at two separate locations in Laois. The alleged offences occurred on August 17, 2020 and on September 4, 2020.
The man was served with a book of evidence at Portlaoise District Court and sent forward for trial to the circuit court.
