Minister for Justice set to address officers from Portlaoise and other jails

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, TD, will address the Prison Officers Association Annual Conference on Wednesday 27 April.
The event takes place at the Radisson Hotel, Ballincar, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo and will attract prison officers from Portlaoise and other jails around Ireland.
It's the first in-person meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also be the first occasion Minister McEntee has addressed the annual meeting.
The Prison Officers’ Association represents officers in the 26 counties. Grades from officer up to and including Deputy Governor are members.
