Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Seamus Maher - Ballacolla

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Seamus Maher of Hawthorn Lodge, Ballacolla.



With deep regret the Maher family announce the sudden passing of their beloved Seamus while on holiday in Malta on Monday, 25th April 2022. Seamus will be dearly missed by his loving wife Aideen, sons Shane and Darren, daughters Clodagh and Oonagh, daughter-in-law Denise, adored granddaughter Laura, brothers Christy and Tommy, sisters Mary, Breda, Terri and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family.

Seamus was a man who greatly valued friendship and community. His family would like to acknowledge the love, support and sympathies extended to them from his large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Noel Mulhall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, April 26 of Noel Mulhall of Mountmellick and formerly of Tubber Lane, Lucan.

Peacefully at his home. Noel, beloved husband of Betty and much loved Dad of Nicholas, Barry and the late Debi and Grandad of Erin. Deeply missed by his loving wife, sons, granddaughter, sons in law Christophe and Joey, brothers Mick and Dermot, sisters Mary and Jane, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Lucan on Thursday, 28th April, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Noel's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below: https://lucanparish.com/churchmediatv-streaming-service.

Helen Dowling - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, April 23 of Helen Dowling (née Smyth) of Lacca, Mountrath and Cashel.



At home in the presence of her family. She will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, son Daniel, daughter Sinéad, grandchildren Evan and Patrick, sister Annette, brothers Gerard and Martin, son-in-law Ian extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Funeral service can be viewed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Ann Ward - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, April 25 of Ann Ward of Crann Nua, Portarlington and formerly of St Brochan's Park, Bracknagh, County Offaly.

Peacefully at her residence after a short illness. Loving daughter of the late Frank and May. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Frank, sisters Esther, Tina and Marie, nephews Conor, Zaid, Tristan and Corrie, nieces Naimih and Paris brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Nora, relatives and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20am arriving St Brochan's Church Bracknagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Padraig McGovern - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 24 of Padraig McGovern of Lynden Court, Portlaoise and Glangevlin, Cavan.



Suddenly at St James Hospital. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Terry and Una. Much loved by his heartbroken wife, Siobhan, sons Daniel, Aidan, Liam, his partner Laura, daughter Ciara and her fiancé Kevin. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Prionsias, Terence, Jim and Dominic, sisters Norma, Pauline and Gretta, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands crematorium on Thursday.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Tommie Brennan - Ballyadams

The death took place on Sunday, April 24 of Tommie Brennan of Fallaghmore, Ballyadams.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, son John-Michael, daughters Pauline and Olive, brother, sisters, daughter-in-law Tina, Pauline and Olive's partners Arthur and Declan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren Holly, Luke, Jack, Caoimhe, Mia and Jonah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (R14 XC66) from 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (April 26th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 1.45pm on Wednesday afternoon to arrive at St. Joseph's Church Ballyadams for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.