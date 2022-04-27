Seven tonne blockage cleared from Laois drain

A seven tonne blockage with the potential to cause flooding was cleared from a drain in Arles.
Council staff removed the debris from the drain on Monument Road, a recent council meeting was told.
Cllr Aisling Moran had put down a motion asking: “That Laois County Council clean the drain on the Monument Road in Arles where hedge cutting debris has fallen into it.”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council has now completed the works on the drain on The Monument Road. The works involved the removal of approximately seven tonnes of material that was blocking the drain with the potential to cause flooding.”
The issue was discussed at a recent meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
