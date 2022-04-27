Council to examine traffic calming at Laois road

Laois County Council will examine the most appropriate traffic calming measures at a location in Ballickmoyler.
It follows a motion by Cllr Ben Brennan who asked: “That Laois County Council install a ramp in the village of Ballickmoyler on the slip road.”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will meet the elected member on site to determine the most appropriate form of traffic calming for this road.”
The issue was raised at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.
