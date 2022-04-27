M en arrested in Kildare suspected of thefts and Laois and around Ireland

A garda pursuit in Kildare has led to the detention of five men suspected of being part of an established criminal gang that has been involved in robberies right around Ireland including in Laois.

The men were arrested in the county after gardaí intercepted them on a rural rural in Kildare overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, April 27.

It's understood that the car in which they were travelling took off at speed when gardaí intervened. A lengthy pursuit followed which involved a number of garda cars. The Leinster Express understands that some vehicles were damaged during the operation.

The Gardaí press office confirmed that the three men, aged in their late teens 20s and 40s, were initially taken to hospital for treatment following this incident. They were subsequently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in Co. Kildare.

The other two men who were arrested are both aged in their 20s. They continue to be detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Naas Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, however gardaí suspect that the men have been involved in several break-ins around Ireland.

They are known for their use of high-powered vehicles on motorways to evade gardaí.