Suspended sentence for alcohol theft

A woman with 86 previous convictions was handed a suspended sentence for stealing from Dunes Stores in Portlaoise.
Amanda Dunne, 35 of Knockania, Mountrath was caught by security taking alcohol valued at €85.60 from the store on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant has 86 previous convictions, 59 of which are for theft. He said the most recent theft conviction was recorded last year.
Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client is well known to the court. He explained that she had “a lot of difficulties with alcohol and substance abuse.” He said she is willing to get help and had sought help in the past but had “fallen off the wagon.”
Judge Joanne Carroll said the defendant had been given chances in the past. “If there was loss to the store she would be going to jail,” she told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court. The woman was given a two month sentence, suspended for 18 months.
