Fine for breach of Covid rules

A man was fined €150 for breaching Covid 19 lockdown restrictions in Laois at a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Johnathon Farrelly 34 of 14 The Square, Lucan, Co Dublin was found in the company of eight other males in St John’s Square in Portlaoise on January 6, 2021.
His barrister said he had been attending a course in Stradbally on the day in question and had decided to visit Portlaoise. “He accepts he was outside the limit,” she added.
Judge Joanne Carroll fined the man €150.
