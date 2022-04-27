Darkness into Light in Laois Offaly town for first time

A last minute Darkness into Light walk is to be held in a Laois Offaly town for the first time this year.

Portarlington GAA Club is organising the uplifting dawn fundraiser in their town.

It is in aid of the suicide prevention charity Pieta House who have branches around Ireland and offer free expert counselling to people experiencing mental distress and suicide ideation.

While the Portarlington venue is not listed on the darknessintolight website, it will still fundraise for the event.

"Portarlington GAA are recognizing wellbeing in the community by organising the towns first Darkness Into Light Walk 2022 (as we are too late to register for this year’s).

"Those who are interested, the 5 km walk will take place on Saturday 7th of May commencing at the GAA Centre at 3.45am and finishing at the GAA Centre.

"More activities to be organised depending on response, just keep an eye on the updates. Our goal is to make this an annual town event," the club stated via the Love Portarlington Facebook page.