Money mule case hears bank at loss of over €15,000 

Portlaoise District Court heard of the growing problem of money mules when a woman appeared facing two money mule related charges amounting to over €15,000.

Sapphire Buggy 22 of 42 Rossconnell Square, Newbridge, Kildare appeared before Portlaoise District Court in relation to the two incidents. Sgt JJ Kirby said she was alleged to be “one of these money mules.”

Sgt Kirby told the court money muling was a growing problem. He said charges related to two sums lodged into the defendant’s account in the Ulster Bank in Portlaoise. The woman was charged with money laundering in relation to the two incidents at the branch on James Fintan Lalor Avenue in Portlaoise.

A sum of €7,980 was lodged on March 13, 2022 and another sum of €7,500 was lodged on March 18, 2020. He said the bank was at a loss of over €15,000 in relation to the matter.

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client “was keen for the court to be aware of her early plea” and she asked the judge to consider ordering a probation report. Ms Fitzpatrick said her client has no previous convictions.

Sgt Kirby concurred and said the defendant had been “fully compliant with the investigation” and had no previous convictions.

Judge Joanne Carroll directed a probation report in the case and noted “she has been co-operative in all respects.” She accepted jurisdiction in the case, granted legal aid and put the matter back to Portlaoise District Court on July 14.