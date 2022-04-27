€700 cocaine accused avoids conviction

A man who engaged with addiction and probation services after he was found with €700 worth of cocaine has avoided a criminal conviction.

Lee Doyle 21 of 11 Coney Drive, Coneyboro, Athy, Co Kildare was charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Derryborridan on the M7 in Borris in Ossory on October 12, 2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant was stopped at a checkpoint and €700 worth of cocaine was discovered. The defendant was charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of sale or supply. He said gardai believed he was supplying it to friends. Sgt Kirby said gardai are of the opinion that “he is out of the drugs trade.”

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client has “a bundle of testimonials” and is “completely free” of drugs. “He is certainly not a man that would fit the profile of someone who would appear in court,” he remarked.

Despite the seriousness of the offence, Judge Joanne Carroll said in light of the guilty plea, the defendant’s remorse, his positive probation report and that he had attended a drug awareness programme she would strike out the charges. “This man will leave court today without any criminal record,” she said.