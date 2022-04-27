Search

27 Apr 2022

National Ploughing Championship AGM held ahead of big event in Laois

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

27 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

eoghan.macconnell@leinsterexpress.ie


National Ploughing Association Directors from every county in Ireland attended the NPA Annual General Meeting in Athy, Co Kildare today. 

A full progress report was presented at the meeting detailing the preparations for the 91st National Ploughing Championships and 67th World Ploughing Contest taking place in Ratheniska on September 20, 21 and 22.

The focus of the AGM was firmly on plans for the return of the exhibition after a two-year break due to Covid-19 and the last minute allocation of the 2022 World Contest to Ireland.  NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: “At the moment it is full steam ahead for this year’s event with bookings pouring in as exhibitors are availing of the special early bird rate until mid-May.  

It is fantastic to see such a positive reaction from patrons as they are delighted to see the return of the National Ploughing - it's a very challenging year for the Association with a huge workload ahead - but we are massively excited to be back with the added honour of holding a World Contest.”

To book your trade exhibition space for this year to plan your journey to #Ploughing2022 please call 059 8625125 or email info@npa.ie.  Information available on www.facebook.com/nationalploughing - www.twitter.com/npa.ie - www.instagram.com/nationalploughing

