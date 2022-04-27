Laois high nellies back on the highway in aid of sick children

A traditional bicycle club in Laois has announced a big fundraising cycle for everyone to enjoy, all to help sick children.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club are planning a fun-filled family day out in aid of Children's Health Foundation Temple Street, on Sunday, May 15.

There will be live music, a roast by Dave’s BBQ and Catering, and an auction.

"We're hoping to welcome a large gathering on the day, both from vintage bike enthusiasts and spectators joining in for the day of entertainment," the committee said.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club committee member Tom McRedmond is one of the many organisers and sponsors who have been working on the big event over the last few months.

"It's great to see this happening in the village, especially after a difficult two years due to the pandemic. It's great to see so many getting involved and we're all really looking forward to it. The added bonus is playing our part supporting the invaluable work of Temple Street. We can't wait to welcome locals from Clonaslee and further afield for a brilliant day," Tom said.

To participate or cycle on the day, contact Tom at 087 9476262.

Entry is €20. Registration begins at 1pm outside Hickey's Clonaslee before the cycle at 2pm, followed by the pig roast and auction at 4pm.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club was formed in 2019 by a dozen vintage bicycle enthusiasts who decided to use their hobby to support worthy causes. In August that year, forty cyclists took part in a High Nelly cycle at Hickey's Pub Clonaslee in aid of the Mick Hogan Foundation.

Following the pandemic, the group reunited last August for another charity cycle in aid of Kilmanman Church restoration and later released a DVD from the event in support of the effort. Most recently, the 'High Nellies' were delighted to join the first Clonaslee St Patrick's Day parade in decades, which was marshalled by RTE's Eileen Dunne.

Temple Street Children's Hospital has been caring for children for over 140 years. The hospital, in conjunction with Connolly, Crumlin and Tallaght, delivers care to over 330,000 children and young people every year. Fundraising has been an integral part of Children's Health Foundation Temple Street since its doors opened in the 19th century with just twenty-one beds. Funds raised provide vital support to families, life-saving equipment, and enable the continuation of ground-breaking paediatric research.