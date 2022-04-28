Search

Lidl Superfan to open new look store in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

The new state-of-the-art Lidl store in Portlaoise is opening within days, and a tiny superfan has been chosen to open it.

After much anticipation, Lidl Ireland is delighted to announce the opening of its brand-new store in Portlaoise on Thursday 5th May. The new state-of-the-art expanded store creates 10 extra permanent jobs in addition to the 20 strong team in the current Portlaoise store. The new store will also bring an investment of €10 million in the locality.

Four year-old Lidl superfan, Éanna O’Connor, will be on hand to open the store in Portlaoise with the help of his new friend, Lidl Portlaoise Security Guard, Martin Lawless.

Éanna O’Connor and his grandmother visited the Lidl site every day to watch the new store progress. Éanna was fascinated with watching the store develop over the 6 months of construction and has joyfully agreed to do Lidl the honour of opening the new state-of-the-art store, alongside Martin the security guard, to the thriving community of Portlaoise.

When doors open, customers will be able to shop Lidl’s renowned range of high-quality products at market-leading value in a more spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles. In addition to an improved shop floor layout and increased parking, the state-of-the-art store will showcase a number of sustainable features including photovoltaic solar panels, heat recovery system, electric car chargers, and LED lighting. 

In line with Lidl’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Portlaoise have chosen the local charity, Laois SPCA, to benefit from a €1,000 donation that will be present on the day.

Store Manager is Ivars Zemvalds.

‘We are delighted to finally re-open the Portlaoise store to the public on Thursday, May 5. The team have been working very hard behind the scenes to get the store back up and running and we look forward to our customer’s enjoying the new features and experiencing the same great value they are used to.

"We look forward to welcoming both our regular and new shoppers through the doors in the coming weeks and months and we hope to make a positive impact on this thriving community in the years to come,’ he said.

Lidl’s newest store will be open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9.00am – 9:00pm from Thursday 5th May at 8:00am.

