Electric Picnic has a new official supermarket partnership

A new official supermarket has been announced for Electric Picnic which returns this September to Laois.

Aldi has signed a new three-year deal with Electric Picnic to become the Official Supermarket Partner to Ireland’s premier music festival.

After three long years without festivals, Electric Picnic 2022 sold out in minutes and the #TeamAldiIreland are excited to join festival goers in Stradbally this year, for what is sure to be one of the best festivals yet.

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic Managing Director said it will give "huge value" to festival goers.

“It’s been three years since our last Electric Picnic so we cannot wait to entertain our fans with the very best line-up to date and cater for their every need. We are delighted to welcome Aldi as our newest partner at this year’s festival, who will be there to provide the essentials across the campsite, giving huge value to festival attendees,” he said.

So, what can you expect from Aldi at Electric Picnic?

The retailer will have a pop-up store with all of your festival essentials, located conveniently for festival campers and will remain open for festival attendees to shop throughout the three-day festival.

Festival goers will be able to purchase breakfast foods, snacks, sweet treats, beauty items and sun cream to the all-important festival Specialbuys to fully kit out your camping area when you arrive. Items such as sleeping bags, festival pop-up tents and camping chairs will be available for those who leave their packing to the last minute.

Camping can be enjoyed all year around, so Aldi and Electric Picnic are encouraging festival goers to bring home their tents and camping essentials after the festival to enjoy for years to come.

Aldi has two stores in Laois, at Portlaoise and Portarlington. However all 150 stores will be celebrating ‘AldiFest’ throughout the summer, whether you’re attending Electric Picnic personally or hosting a mini festival at home.

In the run up to Electric Picnic, Aldi’s social channels and in store will offer chances to win the Ultimate Festival Experience with great festival themed prizes, from special access Electric Picnic tickets and glamping to pop-up tents and picnic tables.

Niall O’Connor is the Aldi Group Managing Director.

“This is a significant announcement for Aldi customers and employees alike as we finally reveal this very exciting partnership. We’ve been working with Electric Picnic over the last few months to finalise our plans which includes a festival orientated Aldi supermarket at the event. At Aldi, value is at the heart of everything we offer, and we know that going to a festival means people still want that value in their pockets - and in their tents.

“Our customers continue to demand more from us, and we are confident that our presence at Electric Picnic will add to festival goers experience. Those attending can look forward to all the best Aldi offers from Specialbuys and grocery essentials to last-minute forgotten items and campsite snacks. To be able to bring our offering to Stradbally is a special milestone for us as a business – bringing together Ireland’s favourite supermarket with Ireland’s favourite festival!”